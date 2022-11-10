Salvation Army rings in its 126th Red Kettle Campaign

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign kicks off its 126th season Friday.
Last year the Salvation Army raised over $1.1 million through their campaign! This year, they are hoping to raise $1.1 million again as they ring in this year's campaign.
The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army's biggest fundraising campaign of the year and all the money is raised in just six weeks!
You'll see bright red kettles at over 20 locations around the city.
The donations allow the Salvation Army to give assistance to families through Christmas and throughout the next year. Services such as healthcare, housing, meal programs, and youth programs.
Ahead of the campaign, the Salvation Army is still in need of one thing...
"Right now we're looking for volunteers at the bell ringing," said Major Cornell Voeller. "We look for at least two hours at a time or if you get together with a group of friends or coworkers and can take an entire day - that really helps us out."
The kettles are out Monday through Saturday every week through Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
"Don't be surprised if I show up to say a thank you and maybe have a cup of hot chocolate for you. It really is a big effort and we appreciate everyone who helps," said Major Voeller.