Salvation Army looking for dental hygienists

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Salvation Army looking for a part-time dental hygienist for the Good Samaritan Dental Clinic in downtown Rochester.
The hygienist would work at the clinic for about three to six hours a week in the evenings to help the dentist. There are up to two clinics a week.
The dental clinic does not do teeth cleanings - they focus on helping people in pain and pulling teeth.
The clinic sees 90 to 100 patients a month.
"It means not backing up our ERs with tooth pain, those are things they can't really do anything about," says Salvation Army Program Director Steve Friederich. "They can treat it with pain medications, but that's about it. Right now, you're seeing a lot of dental offices full up on appointments, they don't take the uninsured like we do. It's an outlet for the community to know that if they're in pain there's a place to care and take care of them."
Friederich says the clinic can only grow as a resource for the community if they have the resources.
"Aside from the dental hygienist that we need, we're always looking for dentists because if we don't have the dentists we can't pull the teeth that need to be pulled. We can only grow it as much as we can get the help for it," he says.
The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteer dental hygienists, if you're not looking for a more frequent job role.