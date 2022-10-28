Safety tips ahead of the Hallo-weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It is spooky season! But even during spooky season, the Rochester Fire Department wants to remind the community to be cautious of some fire safety tips - like keeping Halloween decorations like hay bales and dried corn stalks away form heat sources - they are extremely flammable.
"Keep in mind that if that stuff is near our house and it does catch on fire, our home could be an exposure to that fire. Just keeping that stuff cleared out and keeping it away from possible ignition sources. Jack o lanterns - we can use candles but it's safer if we use battery-operated candles or even glow sticks in the jack o lanterns," said RFD's Ben David.
RFD said the biggest concern when kids are out trick or treating is traffic safety.
For drivers, 5:30-9:30 p.m. are the busiest times for trick or treaters, so be extra cautious and slow down!
Kids under twelve should be out with supervision and crossing the road on the crosswalks and make sure your kids are as visible as possible.
"Choose a lighter color, brighter colored costume - that's best. But if your child chooses a darker colored costume, we can look at adding reflective tape, stickers, have your kid carry a glow stick, or even better - a flashlight. That way it improves their visibility to traffic and they can see where they're walking or running - especially in unfamiliar neighborhoods if they're trick or treating," said Davis.
It's also never a bad idea to check out your kids' candy before they eat it - especially if it looks like it's been tampered with.