RPU program goes from opt-on to opt-out

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Starting Jan. 1, Rochester Public Utilities customers will automatically be enrolled in the "Service Assured Water Program," adding $1.99 a month to their utility bill.
The RPU program protects homeowners from having to pay for water service repairs.
Starting the first of the month, all eligible RPU customers will be automatically opted in to the program.
"It was always an opt-in program, so it was, 'Alright, I'm signing up with RPU for the utilities, I want to add this onto my bill.' And we've had that for many many years," said RPU Communications Coordinator Tony Benson.
If customers want to opt-out, call RPU and they will walk you through the process.
Opting out will require customers to pay for out of pocket for any water line damage.
Charges for the program start this week, but won't show up on your bill until February.