RPS students advance to national business competition

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City students are advancing to the national stage in a competition of young business professions across America.
After competing against some 900 Minnesota students last weekend, eight RPS high schoolers have qualified for the Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas this May.
BPA is considered the leading career technical student organization for learners looking to work in business management, office administration, I.T., and other related fields. Below is a list of the RPS students who will move on to the national leg of the contest.
Century High School:
- Zhongyu Zhang, Hans Xu - Fundamental Accounting
- Hans Xu - Advanced Accounting
- Danielle Wang - Fundamental Desktop Publishing
- Danielle Wang, Dean Wang - User Experience Design Using Adobe
John Marshall High School:
- Radhika Damle - Ethics and Professionalism
- Odile Djom Kenmogne, Mimi Nguyen - Website Design Team
Mayo High School:
- Hannah LaMaster - Banking & Finance
Mayo High School Business Teacher Pam Priebe shares RPS had a great percentage of students qualify for BPA's national event, and all of those who participated deserve credit for their commitment to honing their skills in and outside the classroom.
"These kids do work hard, whether it be studying their content throughout the year, or working together in teams to come up with solutions to the scenarios they're given. It takes some dedication, so kudos to the kids."
Priebe adds competing in events like these gives students the opportunity to set themselves up for success in a variety of ways.
"This is a great opportunity to network, not just with their peers, of course, but every judge that's there is someone that's in the industry, so it's a great chance for them to create relationships with folks in an industry they might be interested in. It also gives them a chance to work on skills, whether it be academic skills in the finance area, or presentation skills, coming up with solutions on the fly. Every skill, no matter which career you're going to go into, will be beneficial for you."
These Med City students wouldn't have been able to compete without the support of the RPS administration, Priebe notes, while hoping they'll be able to continue doing so in the years ahead.