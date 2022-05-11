RPS implements new COVID policy in elementary schools through the end of the school year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools is making a shift in its COVID-19 policies in response to the recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases.
Between staff and students, there were 260 new cases between May 2 and May 8.
Most of the year, RPS has had a district-wide policy requiring masks in all its buildings. With the uptick in cases in the school district over the last week, the school board wanted to add a little extra layer of protection.
Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel said the district saw more COVID spread in elementary schools, where the students and teachers stay in the same room every day.
For the district elementary schools, if a classroom reaches more than 15 percent of students and staff testing positive, the whole class has to mask up for two weeks.
"We're pretty confident that that's going to be a useful additional tool," said Dr. Pekel. "We can't do that at the middle or high school level because kids move from class to class to class - but in the elementary level where they would be contained in that classroom, we have decided it's a good step for us to take as we enter the final weeks of the school year."
Dr. Pekel says they'll have this policy in place through the end of the school year.
"We initially heard loud and clear from school principals, in particular, that they didn't want to have some kids in their schools wear masks and other kids in their schools not wearing masks. But as we've seen some resurgence in transmission levels in our community, people reconsidered that and decided - yep, that's a useful additional layer of protection that would be prudent for us to implement," said Dr. Pekel.