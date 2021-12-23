You are the owner of this article.
RPS high schools raise over $138K for community organizations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City students are celebrating the season of giving with a major contribution to those who serve the most vulnerable among us.
 
Century, Mayo, and John Marshall High Schools collectively raised more than $138,000 for local organizations through their annual fundraisers this year.
 
A $63,000 check will be going the way of the Dorothy Day House and Rochester Women's Shelter thanks to Mayo High School's "Give One for All" initiative, and another 'oofda'-worthy $42,000 from John Marshall's "JM Gives" will be split between Family Promise Rochester and Christmas Anonymous. Childhood Cancer Community and Bear Creek Services will also share some $33,000 raised by the Century High School community. 
 
RPS congratulates all the students, staff, families, volunteers, community partners, and community members who made these donations possible.

