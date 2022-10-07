Roller Disco is back for the second year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Downtown Alliance is holding its second annual Roller Disco downtown!
Friday night, the Roller Disco will be smack dab in the middle of downtown - it's new location.
"It'll be this part here on South Broadway, right in front of our buildings - its a nice big, flat, wide area," said RDA Executive Director Holly Masek. "We're going to be using that fence as a natural barricade for it. We'll have our stage and our DJ on the South end and then most of our vendors will be down here on this end."
There will be a skating floor, DJs, free skate rental, vendors, and a lot of the shops on Broadway are opening their doors and inviting people in.
Threshold Arts and Art Heads Emporium will have activities inside their shops, specialty drinks from Thai Pop and Bitter and Pour, Pasqual's, Bleu Duck and more!
mask says about 11,000 people came to the first roller disco last year - and it was clear everybody needed a little bit of skate in their lives.
"There was such a desire for roller skating in Rochester," said Masek. "I guess there are not any rinks here right now that are open to the public, but roller skating and roller blading really picked up in popularity during the pandemic and it's just such a fun event. It makes people smile. So we thought people really needed that after a tough couple of years."
There's also some new artwork along Broadway to welcome skaters.
"To celebrate the fresh sidewalks of Broadway, we just got all our sidewalks repaired, we're partnering with DMC to offer this artwork on windows all up and down Broadway," said Masek. "It's really colorful and matches the vibe of the event and also invites people to look down and think - oh, it's pretty nice...I haven't been down here in a while!"
The Roller Disco kicks off Friday from 4-10:30 p.m. will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.