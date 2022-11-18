Rockin' around Zumbro Valley Christmas Trees!

ZUMBRO FALLS, Minn. - Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means Christmas is closer than we think!
Zumbro Valley Christmas Trees is starting the festivities Friday by opening their Christmas Tree Farm - and they've got trees in all shapes and sizes...
"They'll take the Charlie Brown Christmas tree, we have others that will take a great big tree that will barely fit in their house - more like the Clark Griswold type tree. We've got a huge variety, there's definitely something for everybody," said Owners Dave and Jennifer Blissenbach.
Dave has been growing Christmas trees for about 20 years and they've been selling them for eight.
They said the preparations to open the Christmas tree farm are year-round with planting in the spring, trimming during the summer, and getting the farm set up before thanksgiving for people to choose their Christmas tree.
The farm is nestled in a valley, which has helped keep the moisture in the trees over the drier months.
The Blissenbach's said their biggest problem right now is keeping up with the demand.
"We've grown each year and have people come back year after year. With COVID, I think a lot of people came out during that just because they wanted to get out - stuck inside all the time - they wanted to get out into the country a little bit and enjoy some time with their family. We got very busy when that started to happen," said Dave.
Now, they have people who have been coming for years and have made it a family tradition.
"It's a lot of fun to see the smiles on everyone's faces. Especially seeing the kiddos come out and they're all dressed for winter in their snow gear and watching them go off into the field where they're riding along in sled or a wagon and mom and dad are pulling them...just that really good family tradition to have that memory," said Jennifer.
They've got you covered with everything you need to take your Christmas tree home - saws to cut the trees, bailers to wrap the tree up, twine to tie it to your car, and obviously hot chocolate to warm you up after finding your family's perfect tree.
Zumbro Valley Christmas Trees is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.