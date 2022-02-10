Rochester's first "Social Lights" is just a few weeks away!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The surge in COVID-19 postponed Rochester's "Social Ice" by a month, and is now being called "Social Lights."
While the brand new event presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance will look pretty similar in a lot of areas to "Social Ice," one key element will be missing...
"We're getting rid of the ice component because March is unpredictable right? In Minnesota we should be used to that by now," said Rochester Downtown Alliance Director of Communications Katie Adelman.
"Social Lights" will be March 3-5 in Peace Plaza.
Five local bars/restaurants and five different DJs will be at the event, the restaurants are: Chester's Kitchen and Bar, Kathy's Pub, Olde Brick House, The Tap House on Historic 3rd, and Victoria's Ristorante and Wine Bar.
"We worked collaboratively, not only with our downtown bars and restaurants who are participating, but also with local health entities to figure out what it was that we could do to come up with a solution that gave the community something to look forward to, help support our downtown businesses, and ultimately keep them all safe as we saw that rise in COVID cases. And I think Social Lights really helped with that. To be able to keep our community safe and also give them something to look forward to still without just outright cancelling," said Adelman.
The new, reinvented event will focus on lights rather than ice, with activities like black light basketball, a giant Lite-Brite and LED hula hoops.
And while the Rochester Downtown Alliance is confident in their decision to postpone the event, they are still having COVID precautions in place.
"The good thing about all our events is they're outdoors for the most part. So, we've eliminated any of the indoor components like we had for Social Ice in 2020. We will still be encouraging masks and if at any point guidelines change, we'll follow those. But right now we're going to have hand sanitizing stations throughout the event," said Adelman.