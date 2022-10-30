Rochester's Bob's Trailer Court residents concerned following notice to vacate, without power after Friday fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Residents in a Rochester trailer park have been without power for days after a mobile home fire early Friday morning.
In September, home owners at Bob's Trailer Court, located at 1915 Marion Rd SE, got a ten day notice from management to vacate the premises and residents are still struggling with finding somewhere to go.
Tenants have gone Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with no clear sign of when power will be restored.
“This has turned really bad. It was like four years ago it was a really nice place to live and now I think it's the worst place in Rochester. It's scary here you got to watch your back,” says resident Dalen Hansen.
Hansen has been living at Bob's Trailer Court for four years and says this isn't the first time he has gone without electricity.
“I got no electricity half the time, my hot water doesn't work. I've had to fix everything. They don't repair anything at all. Nothing gets repaired at all,” he explains.
It's also leaving resident Norma Hanson who relies on an electric wheelchair to get around in a state of disrepair.
“It's been hard I've been dead in the water for all of Friday because I couldn't charge my chair. We shouldn't have to be like this, we shouldn't have to be cold and struggling. And we pay our rent,” she emphasizes.
While rent at each mobile home varies, Dalen says landlords upped his rent to $750/month. He believes none of the homes are up to standards.
“I think they're just trying to let it go bad so people move out because the owner wants everybody to get out of here and they're doing whatever they can to get the people to move out.”
Norma adds it's been a battle to find an affordable apartment that's handicap accessible.
“Senior living now is $824/month. I'm on limited income and can't get 15-18 months to get into a low income subsidized building,” she says.
Residents also say there has been talk about plans for the property to be redeveloped into low income senior housing.
KIMT reached out to the owners of Bob’s Trailer Court and have not heard back at this time. Three tenants have moved out since the notice in September while the rest continue to search for a new place to live.