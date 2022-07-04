Rochester's 4th Fest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In celebration of Independence Day, Rochester's free 4th Fest kicks off Monday at 4 p.m.
The festivities will be at soldiers field. This is the second year the full event is held at the new soldiers field location.
"I tell you the first full one last year at Soldiers Field went really well," said Rochester Civic Music Assistant General Manager Chris Alcott. "It looked beautiful, it was very accessible, there was lots of lighting so when the show ended and the fireworks were done - people felt safe getting back to their cars, which wasn't always the case at silver lake."
Fireworks will start at 10 p.m.
Rochester Civic Music is leading the firework display this year.
It knows how much the Rochester community is looking forward to getting back together for the fourth.
"At the end of that summer, because of the Fourth of July and the pandemic, the fireworks had to be cancelled," said Alcott. "The city did a fireworks display at Soldiers Field at the end of the summer, so we still got a chance that summer to get back together in a very safe way, but it still wasn't quite the same. We're still in this pandemic to one degree or another, even though we're back together. we do offer safety precautions and safety advice."
The Rochester Civic Music tent will have masks and hand sanitizer available at the event.