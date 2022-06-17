Rochesterfest just around the corner

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday kicks off the 2022 Rochesterfest!
"Rochesterfest is back, baby!" said Rochesterfest Chairperson Mitch Stevenson.
The theme of this years fest is "Destination miracles, music, and more" - which Stevenson says is an ode to the miracles Mayo Clinic performs and the Rochester community as a whole celebrating the city and being back together.
the festivities start at two today!
There will be handicap parking in the west lot of the Veterans Memorial and the west side of the golf course parking lot near the pool.
With so many people gathering together, the city has taken precautions to make sure everyone feels safe while having fun making new memories together this week.
"We will always have the Rochester Police Department there, usually there is an ambulance standing by waiting, the fire department, of course," said Stevenson. "What's great is we're so centrally located. We're in an area that's protected in it's own little area. And we help control that area. There's always security, always bright lights, the area is well-lit and you're going to be safe with the number of people and the number of professionals that Rochester provides that are going to be there."
The festival was started almost 40 years ago by a former mayor of Rochester Chuck Hazama.
Friday, there will be a visitation for Hazama at Congregational Church from four to seven this evening.
On Saturday, there will be a celebration of life for Hazama at the same location starting at 11 in the morning.
Stevenson said the festival will really be putting an emphasis on the growing diversity in our city.
"In celebrating the history of Rochester in 50 years, a lot has happened in this town," said Stevenson. "Rochester does not look today like it did 50 years ago. And like many Minnesota towns, there was not a lot of diversity. IBM and the Mayo Clinic did a huge part in bringing that here. And we're actually going to celebrate that this year!"