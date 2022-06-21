Rochesterfest heating up for vendors!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Not only is it a hot week for Rochester fest goers, but for the food vendors - standing in tight areas with ovens over 300 degrees make it that much hotter.
Tasos Psomas is the owner of Rochester's Hollandberry Pannekoeken and has been a vendor at Rochester fest since 1984, just one year after the festival started!
"We don't have air conditioning like some of the nice ones do, but we've had this tent for a long time and it works," said Psomas.
He says they make it work, and also makes sure they're taking care of the workers and customers.
"It's traditionally a warm week for us, so just stay hydrated, drink lots of water, we have the Pepsi products here that we try to use - including the new Buble - and just keep moving and keep working and keep your mind off of it. Take breaks, sit down in the back, whatever it takes to get through it," said Psomas.
Stefan Pease with Pepsi has been going around the vendor trucks and tents to make sure everyone has enough drinks for all the customers who will be coming by this week.
"I think everybody's pretty guilty about not drinking enough water and of course it's crucial here. So I think with all these vendors just really making sure they're telling everybody to make sure you grab your water with your gyro," said Pease.
Rochesterfest will have 20 vendors this year! The food trucks will be open until 8 p.m. each night, with some staying open even later.