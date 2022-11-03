Rochester winter market returns this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Good news for the rain that's in the forecast this weekend...the Rochester Farmers Market is moving inside for the winter this weekend!
The winter market kicks off Saturday and runs through the the end of April.
The indoor market is at Graham Park in the Crawford Building - building 35 - and in Floral Hall - building 31.
You're encouraged to stop by and see how Midwesterners transition farming into the chilly winter months.
"It's not necessarily different but we go more with the breads and canned goods that a lot of people make, along with more hardy greens and root vegetables or anything that's easily grown or stored throughout the colder months," said Farmers Market Manager Ben Carman.
There are nearly 50 vendors participating in the winter market - and that doesn't include the holiday bazaar vendors who will be set up by November 19.
"Especially that second building where we have the holiday bazaar upstairs. So, we can fit all of our vendors on the bottom, generally, and then all of the holiday bazaar goes upstairs - so we try to fit all of that into one level and it gets to be pretty packed in there," said Carman.
The market is open from nine in the morning until noon on select Saturdays.