Rochester wins a national award for innovative diversity program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester won a national award for its work on economic development for BIPOC women in the community - which stands for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.
The National League of Cities gives four national awards each year, and this year Rochester won the Cultural Diversity Award for it's progress in establishing careers pathways for BIPOC women.
This award recognizes the city, co-designers, and community partners for their work in the diversity, equity, and inclusion spaces.
Tied in with the $1 million Bloomberg Grant the city won earlier in the year, the co-design approach the city is taking ensures that BIPOC women are apart of the decision making process from start to finish.
The grant money will be dispersed this spring and will go towards getting women trained in their field, finding daycare for children, and adapting work places so women feel comfortable and confident.
"Adapting work places so that their work places are places women like to work, as well as educating women in whichever of the many fields and careers there are in construction and built environment, letting them select and then trying to find cohorts of women so they can not be alone - that singleton - they're going to be working with other women on sites together," said Mayor Norton.
Mayor Kim Norton says getting BIPOC women in the door for jobs and careers is just the start.
"Not only do we want women in the workforce, we also want women to be able to consider starting their own businesses - so it's also about entrepreneurship," said Mayor Norton. "Starting a business once you understand the construction industry and find your niche - to be able to say, 'I want to start a company and take it that step further.' So I think that will be the exciting part into the future. Once we start the ball rolling, to see businesses open up owned by the BIPOC women that we're going to start down this path."
The city has been working with BIPOC women over the last year to plan what the next steps are. Mayor Norton says in the upcoming months the planning will finally be turned into action.