Rochester wins $1 million grant

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester is one of 15 global cities to win the "Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Mayors Challenge" and only one of three winners in the nation.
Rochester received a $1 million grant.
According to Mayor Kim Norton, the grant will be used for a project that focuses on the economic mobility of Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) women.
Through extensive research, data, and hundreds of interviews conducted, the city found that throughout the pandemic, BIPOC women were affected the most negatively.
"I hope it makes Rochester a stronger, better and more equitable community in the years ahead," said Mayor Norton.
The project will put resources into construction careers for women.
"One of the things we know about Rochester is that we have the Destination Medical Center, which is assured growth for ten years, and we also are a community that's growing. And so, we know there's constant construction that has been going on and will continue to go on into the future, and less than one percent of the employees in that sector are women," said Mayor Norton.
Mayor Norton said the city's goal is to create available, understandable, and welcoming careers in construction for them.
"It's not city leaders or the industry telling BIPOC women what they need to do, have to do, or should be doing. It is the BIPOC women themselves, we call them co-designers, who've been at the table every single step of the way. It's not a one-off," said Mayor Norton.
The $1 million grant will be allocated over the next three years and is planned to start this year.
