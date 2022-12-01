Rochester welcomes the The Northern Lights Festival

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The north's largest indoor light park - The Northern Lights Festival - is making its home in Rochester Friday!
The 25,000 square foot light park will have a star dome - the biggest inflatable igloo in North America - a cozy place for Santa to visit every Sunday, a fireside lounge for parents to enjoy some snacks and drinks, and a lantern lake with a lot of friendly faces to greet you! Truly something for everyone.
The event was supposed to open last year, but supply chain delays had a hand in pushing it back.
"We had most of our stuff in but not all of it," said CEO and Founder of "Fight for Something" Mitch Reaume. "Honestly, we could have forced it. But, we want to give people our best. It's our first impression, we want to give people all we've got - so we pushed it off a year. So we're really excited to be starting."
A portion of all the proceeds from the festival tickets will go towards "Santa's College Fund," a scholarship that helps to remove financial barriers to higher education faced by refugees.
"If people come out and if all goes well, we'll be able to say that together all of us can help create scholarships to help put 30 refugees living in Minnesota through school," said Reaume.
The festival goes from Dec. 2-18, and is open Fridays through Sundays.