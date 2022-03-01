Rochester welcomes back a grant to spruce up your neighborhood!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester and RNeighbors are once again teaming up for their 2022 Spring Neighborhood Tree Grant program to help the winning neighborhood plant up to than 25 trees in its boulevard.
After taking a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the grant is back and applications are now open for neighborhoods who want to get their hands dirty and their air a little cleaner.
With more than 51,000 trees listed in Rochester's inventory, this mission of the grant is to plant trees to reduce Rochester's carbon footprint - and every tree counts.
"Your one tree is just a part of our community urban forest, and without your one tree - there are less benefits, a little less carbon is stored, a little less pollution is taken out of the air, and a little less storm water is running off into our systems and causing more loads - impacting our water systems. It's the little bit that makes a big difference," said Rochester Parks and Recreations Urban Forestry Program Coordinator Alison Litchy.
But - the grant also aims to bring neighborhoods together.
"It's easy, it's happy, it's fun. Unfortunately, we weren't able to do it the last couple of years, so we're really happy to bring it back and kind of get outside and get our boots on the ground again," said Litchy.
For every volunteer over 14 years old that shows up to help plant trees, the neighborhood will receive one free tree, and the neighborhood can receive up to 25 trees.
Applications will be accepted through March 25. You can learn more about eligible neighborhoods and how to apply, here.