Rochester takes part in nationwide 'March for our Lives' protests in effort to end gun violence

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday Americans across the country are taking a stand against gun violence by marching in hundreds of U.S. cities - including in the Med City.
The protests are part of the 'March for our Lives' movement, which started after the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Dozens gathered in Rochester pushing for gun control measures in the wake of recent deadly mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York.
Local organizers with help from 'Moms Demand Action' are hoping to get more people involved by urging them to vote in upcoming local elections.
“This an issue that is going to continue occurring until we do something. Focus on your local elections, focus on your legislators, if you have something that you want to say or do - just do it,” says protest organizer Huda Abbadi.
Representative Liz Boldon, who is running for state senate, says, “There are laws that we can pass that are supported by the vast majority of Minnesotans. The vast majority of people in our communities want these things to be done. And so I think we're getting momentum, we just need to continue to raise the issue.”
Dr. Aleta Borrud, also running for state senate, says the turnout at Saturday’s march in the Med City shows people want gun safety laws passed.
“This is their effort to raise up their voice to make sure people hear us, and we actually keep people safe so that we can go to our place of worship, we can go to our schools, we can go to the grocery store, and feel safe,” she emphasizes.
Over 400 'March For Our Lives' protests were held nationwide Saturday including in Albert Lea, in effort to take a step toward curbing gun violence.