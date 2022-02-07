Rochester splash pad construction moves forward

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After a nearly two year delay, the Rochester Parks Board approved the contracts for the start of construction on a splash pad.
The delay was caused by regulation changes - including the need to add restrooms to the site.
The $720,000 splash pad construction is set to start in the Spring.
Rochester Parks Foundation Member Abe Sauer says the ask for aquatic features like this is nothing new.
"Splash pads and aquatic features in general have been a huge ask of the community for quite some time," said Sauer. "I know the Parks did their masterplan a few years ago and they reached out to the community to ask them what they were interested in. And any kind of aquatics features were really top of the list."
He says the Parks Foundation is really excited for the start of this construction and explained how easily accessible the addition will be to the community.
"Splash pads are unique in that they do allow access without a fee or - they're not fenced in, so it's really something that people can use without any kind of barriers whatsoever," said Sauer.
The delay gave the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department time to land a $195,000 grant to fund infrastructure - along with a generous donation from the Parks Foundation.