Rochester Salvation Army welcomes new leadership

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Salvation Army is welcoming two new majors to lead the organization!
Majors Candace and Cornell Voeller have been in Rochester just a week after moving here from their former salvation army leadership role in Michigan. They've been officers in the Salvation Army for 30 years!
They say they are looking forward to engaging in the community and partnering with other local nonprofits.
Before they got here a week ago, the Voellers were already receiving welcoming letters from the Rochester community - which they say has made them even more excited to start their new journey.
"Our area of concern right now is we have a lot of people coming to us for rent assistance and our funding is low," said Major Cornell Voeller. "So we're looking for that to be a real boost to what we're doing at this time."
They want to continue the work the Salvation Army in Rochester has been doing for years.
"Working with the homeless is something we already do much of, and so just building on that and seeing what doors open to how we can continue to improve and engage community and be involved, as well," said Major Candace Voeller.
Internally, they're looking to spruce up some of the Salvation Army amenities.
"Salvation Army already has a really strong base already in Rochester so there is a lot we can build on to continue to grow in the future," said Major Cornell Voeller. "One rough area we have right now is that some of our facilities are getting a little bit older. So we'll be looking into that and if we'll remodel or do something new...what new needs can we reach out and help to meet in the area."
Looking ahead to later this month - the Salvation Army will be hosting its first golf tournament at Willow Creek! All the proceeds will go to support the salvation army's housing programs - from rent and utility assistance to housing.