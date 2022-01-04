Rochester Salvation Army partners with OCPH to give free flu shots

ROCHESTER, Minn. - From 9 to 11 this morning, the Rochester Salvation Army is partnering with Olmsted County Public Health to administer free flu shots at their social services building.
Rebecca Snapp with the Salvation Army said while the omicron variant is sweeping the nation, we are still in the middle of peak flu season.
"You know there's so much conversation about the COVID vaccine, that I think the flu shot kind of gets lost in the shuffle. And people don't realize that the flu actually does go around and impacts people. And the other piece of that is we work with a cliental of people that have limited access to lots of different things for lots of reasons," said Snapp.
No appointments are necessary and Public Health has not put a cap on the number of flu shots they will administer.
"A lot of people will be coming to our building anyways just to get out of the cold. Just a lot of things are converging to where we think we can actually reach a lot of people that would want to get a flu shot. And hopefully that will prevent a lot of our clients who are already very vulnerable and who probably already get sick all the time from getting the flu," said Snapp.
The flu shots are for anyone in the community.