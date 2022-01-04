You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Multifaceted Hazardous Winter Weather Tonight...

.Several different hazardous weather elements will affect Iowa
tonight along and behind the passage of a sharp cold front. This
will include widespread strong and gusty winds, snow showers
north, blowing snow from new and previous snows, and bitter cold
wind chills.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow showers expected north with total snow accumulations
of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph area wide
producing blowing snow due to new and already existing snow
cover. Bitter cold wind chills in the teens and 20s below zero
central and north.

* WHERE...Snow showers north, with blowing snow, strong gusty
winds and bitter cold wind chills area wide by early Wednesday
morning.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in rural
areas north. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Wind
gusts from 35 to 45 mph may blow around unsecured objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Rochester Salvation Army partners with OCPH to give free flu shots

  • 0

Tuesday, the Rochester Salvation Army is partnering with Olmsted County Public Health to give out free flu shots.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - From 9 to 11 this morning, the Rochester Salvation Army is partnering with Olmsted County Public Health to administer free flu shots at their social services building.

Rebecca Snapp with the Salvation Army said while the omicron variant is sweeping the nation, we are still in the middle of peak flu season.

"You know there's so much conversation about the COVID vaccine, that I think the flu shot kind of gets lost in the shuffle. And people don't realize that the flu actually does go around and impacts people. And the other piece of that is we work with a cliental of people that have limited access to lots of different things for lots of reasons," said Snapp.

No appointments are necessary and Public Health has not put a cap on the number of flu shots they will administer.

"A lot of people will be coming to our building anyways just to get out of the cold. Just a lot of things are converging to where we think we can actually reach a lot of people that would want to get a flu shot. And hopefully that will prevent a lot of our clients who are already very vulnerable and who probably already get sick all the time from getting the flu," said Snapp.

The flu shots are for anyone in the community.

Tags

Recommended for you