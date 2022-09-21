Rochester Salvation Army gearing up for the fifth annual Community Coat Drive

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're starting to feel the first cool days of fall and that means the Rochester Salvation Army is gearing up for its fifth annual Community Coat Drive!
The Salvation Army is making sure Rochester residents are ready for those temp drops. And its as easy as opening a door to donate...
"Drive right up, you don't hardly even have to get out of your car. You can open the back door or pop open your trunk," said Major Cornell Voeller.
Along with the Salvation Army, Schmidt Group Re/Max Results, Two Men and a Truck, and KIMT News 3 will be there holding the drive.
The coat drive will be a drive-thru event at Hy-Vee Crossroads on Oct. 8th.
The Salvation Army will distribute all the winter clothes to the Salvation Army Corps Community Center the week after the drive.
You can donate new and gently used winter outerwear for kids and adults - things like heavy winter coats, boots, gloves, scarves, and hats!
"Easy to drop off used coats, as long as they've still got a lot of life in them. We know kids outgrow their coats really fast - so they are still usually in good shape if your children outgrow them, pass them on to someone that can use it," said Major Voeller.
The coat drive will be from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 8th.