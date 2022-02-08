Rochester Salvation Army brings back in-person fundraising event for the first time in two years

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Salvation Army is bringing back its "Taste of the Town" fundraising event in-person for the first time in two years.
In order to bring the event back, the Salvation Army is making some changes to ensure the safety of their guests.
"With COVID, it's been such a thing where we've kind of been half planning this," said Salvation Army's Rebecca Snapp. "Normally, right after Christmas we put all of our efforts into Taste of the Town. But because of this Omicron variant, it's been the kind of thing where we've been planning to have it, but we've also kind of been planning to have some sort of back-up plan and planning for the very real possibility that it may not take place when we expect it to. And now it's looking like we're actually going to be able to do an in-person event for the first time in two years."
The event will be held April 1 at the Hilton Hotel and will now have tables for groups of guests to sit down at and enjoy their meals - along with keynotes speakers and a formal program.
The event is to benefit the Salvation Army's Good Samaritan Health Clinic, which is nearing almost 30 years of providing free health and dental care to those who have little to no health insurance.
"A lot of people don't have that access that we think of being so obvious here in Rochester, so having a health clinic like ours available to people here that don't have or have too little health insurance to cover the cost of their care - and to make sure people choose to don't go without care because they can't afford it, is really essential to the well-being and the quality of life available to people in this community," said Snapp.
Snapp says the clinic is staffed by seven volunteer doctors, nurses, and dentists.
Tickets for "Taste of the Town" will be on sale until they run out. You can secure your tickets, here.