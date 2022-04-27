Rochester restaurant Cameo at the Castle announces it's last day open is April 30th

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A popular spot for date night dinners will be no more. Cameo at the Castle on North Broadway has announced they will close.
Saturday, April 30th will be the last day they will be open.
In a post shared to Facebook Wednesday morning the owners write “While we are saddened to write this … we are exploring new opportunities and will update the public as we solidify our next move."
The Rochester community has some mixed reaction to the news.
Nikki de Vera isn't surprised by another business closure. She says nightlife in Rochester is slowly disappearing.
“It’s difficult to maintain a business that thrives off dinner groups and stuff like that when our community has started to find other things to do,” says de Vera.
Noah Winkle lives in Rochester and says he spends a lot of time at local restaurants.
“I’m disappointed. I feel like I had a lot of good memories there. Me and a few friends used to go up to the top floors for concerts and things, and before that we would go there for food, and it was a good time. I really enjoyed it.”
He says he is hoping to see them make a comeback
The restaurant also says it will be running a "special tasting menu" Thursday through Saturday, showcasing some of their favorite flavor profiles.