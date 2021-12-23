Rochester residents longing for more ice ahead of warm Christmas Eve

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While some of us are still holding out for a white Christmas, it's looking like it'll be a much warmer Christmas Eve than usual in the Med City.
A not quite tropical, but hardly chilly Friday lays ahead for Rochester, with temperatures expected to reach a record-breaking 45 degrees. Should the forecast come to fruition, the Med City would find itself 20 degrees above average Friday, topping a previous record high for December 24th set in 1953 by four degrees.
KIMT caught up with folks enjoying the Soldiers Field Ice Skating Oval, many of whom are wishing for more surfaces to slide across.
"I wish that it was cooler, I wish it was snowy," said one Rochester resident. "I just love winter, the winter sports, and just being out, winter activities, so seeing all the dead grass is 'eh.'"
Glancing over the numbers with KIMT Chief Meteorologist Aaron White, it's evident December has provided plenty of surprises when it comes to weather.
"When you look at the month of December 2021, it's been a pretty remarkable month in terms of mild temperatures." Aarons continued, "one thing in mind is the severe weather outbreak last week Wednesday, but still, to think about how many temperature records were set then, and also the number of temperature records we could break not only in Rochester and Mason City, but elsewhere as we head into Christmas Eve."