Rochester Red Kettle Campaign raises $335,000

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Salvation Army's 26th Red Kettle Campaign raised $335,000!
For two months, the Salvation Army and volunteers rang bells all over the city at over 20 kettles.
Major Cornell Voeller said moving into 2023, the Salvation Army will be doing strategic planning on how they can improve their services moving forward, while the need for rent and housing assistance remains high.
"We're not able to meet the full needs, so we're looking for other partner agencies or funding to support those who are looking for rent assistance because it's so important to have these homeless prevention methods in place," said Major Voeller. "It keeps someone in the house they already have, or the apartment they already have, if they're struggling or having a hard time and don't end up at that final step of being homeless."
This year was Major Voeller's first campaign in Rochester and said it was a great experience and enjoyed being in the community.
"This is the first place we've been where we've ony worked with volunteers and it's great to see how many people do come out and support the Salvation Army - individuals, families who come and give a couple hours of their time, church groups or service clubs that take a full day at the kettle - everything helps," said Major Voeller.
All regular programs will keep going strong in 2023 - Castleview Apartments, meals served and food shelf, and rent and utility assistance.