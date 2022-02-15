Rochester recipient of a statewide award on who she's crediting her success to

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Director of Human Resources Linda Hillenbrand won the Excellence in Labor Relations Award at a recent conference.
She was nominated for the award by her peers and given the award by public sector labor relations professionals across the state of Minnesota.
Hillenbrand said she would not have received this award without the continuous hard work from all the Med City employees.
"I'm proud for the city to get this award because it's about us coming together and finding solutions. When you're negotiating you both come to the table with often different ideas - most times different ideas - but, in most cases we're able to find a solution for both the city and the employees. I'm really happy for the city for this award, I really am. It's just pretty awesome to say the least," said Hillenbrand.
Hillenbrand says it's more of a "we" award - saying she could not have done it without the city council and administration who collectively make sure data is collected, proposals are analyzed, and labor contracts are executed.
And given the challenges of the last two years, she says Rochester employees were able to roll with whatever punches came their way.
"We've been constantly in change mode, and organizations are changing all the time, but this expedited the rate of change for us. Change for us - and really all employees - is really hard. So I think we've weathered this storm, basically. I think we've done a good job of keeping our employee population safe the best that we could. I think we've continued to do a good job of serving the community," said Hillenbrand.