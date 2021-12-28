You are the owner of this article.
...Light Wintry Mix from Central Into Northern and Eastern Iowa
Today...

.Light snow will begin early this morning, then change to light
freezing rain or a wintry mix by the morning commute. Slick roads
and travel impacts will be possible at times. In central Iowa
temperatures will rise above freezing before noon, but in
northeastern Iowa a light wintry mix may persist until this
evening due to cooler temperatures.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS
MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Much of northeastern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and restrictions to
visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact
travel during both the morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Rochester Public Works gearing up for today's snow

Rochester's public work's has been preparing for snow, sleet or ice since Sunday and today we're expected to get some snow. What they are saying commuters should do ahead of adverse weather.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We have already gotten a taste of dangerous, icy roads this week  - and KIMT Storm Team 3 is tracking more snow for us later this morning.

Rochester Public Works Maintenance Supervisor Jeff Webster said they can use over 4,000 gallons of brine - their salt-water solution - when pretreating roads for ice and snow.

Webster said Public Works was out Sunday night right when the snow and ice started and back out Monday at 4 a.m. to pretreat roads for morning commuters.

Public Works spent Tuesday preparing for the snow we are likely to see later today - and get those roads ready for evening commuters.

Webster advised commuters to give yourself more time than you think you may need when traveling places - and take it slow and steady on those roads, especially when around the snow plows.

"If people can stay back and give us room to move and do our job, it's really appreciated," said Webster. "Drive slow. Try not to always be in a hurry if you can help it."

He said when temperatures drop below zero, the brine solution isn't effective because it freezes like everything else. When this happens, Public Works uses street scrapers to get that ice and snow off the roads as efficiently as possible.

