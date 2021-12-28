Rochester Public Works gearing up for today's snow

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We have already gotten a taste of dangerous, icy roads this week - and KIMT Storm Team 3 is tracking more snow for us later this morning.
Rochester Public Works Maintenance Supervisor Jeff Webster said they can use over 4,000 gallons of brine - their salt-water solution - when pretreating roads for ice and snow.
Webster said Public Works was out Sunday night right when the snow and ice started and back out Monday at 4 a.m. to pretreat roads for morning commuters.
Public Works spent Tuesday preparing for the snow we are likely to see later today - and get those roads ready for evening commuters.
Webster advised commuters to give yourself more time than you think you may need when traveling places - and take it slow and steady on those roads, especially when around the snow plows.
"If people can stay back and give us room to move and do our job, it's really appreciated," said Webster. "Drive slow. Try not to always be in a hurry if you can help it."
He said when temperatures drop below zero, the brine solution isn't effective because it freezes like everything else. When this happens, Public Works uses street scrapers to get that ice and snow off the roads as efficiently as possible.