Rochester Public Schools launches new bus tracking app

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools introduced its new bus tracking app for smartphones recently.
It's called FirstView, and the app makes it simple to track bus routes in real time while maintaining the security, privacy and welfare of students.
Over 1,000 registrations have already been placed since the app was launched just three weeks ago.
"With our staffing shortages that we have, we thought it would be a good thing to be able to give parents another tool to keep an eye on where the buses are," said Jeff Kappers, transportation manger at RPS.
The app was designed so parents and students can personalize the app based on where you live.
"You can set a range around your address, and when the bus gets inside there it gives you a ping," said Kappers. "So, you have a couple of minutes to get ready or you can set it for two or three miles even if you wanted to."
The app has been well-received so far and is fully operational after pilot tests carried out over the last three years.
To learn more about the app, visit the FirstView website.