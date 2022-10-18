Rochester Public Schools introduces "Students In Transition" program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools is expanding its reach to students that are struggling at home.
Stable, safe housing environments are critical to a student's academic prosperity.
However, home life insecurities can cause problems to arise like food scarcity, higher levels of stress, inability to focus, and an increase in behavioral issues.
Recent funding toward the Students In Transition program will help provide the means for students and families that are trying to navigate through difficult times.
"A student can't be successful in school if they don't have their basic human needs met," said Lindsey Riess-Wilson, Program Coordinator for the Students In Transition program.
This program provides direct service to those that are experiencing homelessness or live in inadequate housing conditions.
"If they're in school, but they don't have housing to go home to, they don't have somewhere to do their homework and they don't have somewhere to go to sleep at night," Riess-Wilson said. "They come to school and they're tired because they didn't get enough sleep, and they have an uprise in behaviors because of the fact that they're going through all of this emotional and physical trauma."
Riess-Wilson has dedicated much of her life to working with children and families that are in difficult times by connecting them with the resources necessary to accommodate their needs.
RPS is looking to partner with community organizations like Olmsted County and Three Rivers Community Action to secure resources for these students and families.