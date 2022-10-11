Rochester Public Schools enrollment rates remain stable this fall

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools announced that enrollment this year has fallen slightly compared to last year by 71 students.
While this may seem like a large figure, enrollment is actually higher than what was projected for this school year, with an anticipated drop of over 150 students.
John Carlson, Executive Director of Finances and Technology Services at Rochester Public Schools, feels that there are several factors that have contributed to the current enrollment rates, including the pandemic winding down and a push toward in person learning.
"We learned during the pandemic that distanced learning wasn't for everyone," Carlson said. "A lot of people desired consistent, reliable in person education."
The COVID-19 pandemic was a large cause for online learning and hybrid formats over the last few years, but as the number of cases and hospitalizations have reached manageable levels, public schools are back pushing for in person learning.
"That's what we're able to provide again," Carlson said. "We are all open and all available for our kids to be in person again."
While enrollment rates are looking good, there remains a large need for educators and staff across the school district.