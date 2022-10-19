Rochester Public Schools celebrates Unity Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools invited students and staff to come together in recognition of "Unity Day" Wednesday.
Unity Day is an annual tradition focused on kindness, inclusion, and acceptance.
Schools across the district had staff and students adorned in orange, a color chosen to symbolize the shared values that Unity Day represents.
Since October is National Bullying Prevention Month, the timing could not be better.
"Not only just in terms of emotional support, but we're together physically," said Aaron Bakke, student counselor at John Adams Middle School. "You can see the support that's out there in the orange."
While many students fall victim to bullying, addressing the needs of those that are causing problems in the lives of other students is important as well.
"We are working together to support those that are being bullied but also to support those that are bullying to give them the help and support they need," Bakke said.
For more information on Unity Day and the National Bullying Prevention Program, click here.