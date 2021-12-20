Rochester Public Library launches new app

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public Library is launching a new app that provides easier access to the library's information and resources.
After receiving community feedback about the library's website being difficult to navigate on a mobile device, they decided to launch their new, free Rochester Public Library app.
The library's original app, Libby, still allows members to access their eBooks and audio books, while the new app makes searching for physical materials much easier.
The app includes a scanning tool that allows you to scan the barcode of any book outside the library to see if the Rochester Public Library has it available to check out.
"We just know that we need to make it easier, we need to support that access and that online access," said Rochester Public Library Head of Community Engagement Karen Lemke. "Whether it's supporting just getting people online through our Chromebooks or supporting people as they're trying to navigate and find resources with the app. We're going to do that. Because that's what libraries are about. Connecting people to information and resources - and however we can do that best, we're gonna do it."
The app also includes features that allow you to search through their catalog, check hours and events, and check-in on your own account and even the accounts of family members.
"I mean we're so savvy about using things online and using apps and there's an app for everything! It's kind of this 'normal' thing, so we're really excited that we're joining other libraries who have also had apps," said Lemke.