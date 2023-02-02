Rochester Public Library hosts tour for city council to highlight need for more space

ROCHESTER, Minn. - City Council members visited Rochester Public Library to tour the facility and learn about what the library's current needs are - and the answer is more space.
The tour helped bring more awareness to the lack of the space that the library has available as it continues to expand its media inventory and public spaces.
The library currently houses more than 450,000 tangible materials between books, DVD's, audiobooks and even technology like telescopes.
"We know we don't have an unlimited budget and unlimited space, so we have to make decisions when we want to add new items," said Karen Lemke, director of Rochester Public Library.
Another reason there is a high-demand to expand is the amount of foot-traffic that the library sees on a daily basis - which is around 1,000 people each day.
Additionally, there are nearly 3,000 materials that are returned each day, which requires a lot of space to process checking books back in, even with automation.
"The library board is committed to maintaining a downtown presence, ensuring that folks can have access to the library, that public transportation can get to the library, and also committed to making sure that we have what we need for the community," Director Lemke said.
City council was open and receptive in the needs that were brought up during the visit like increasing size and capacity for the materials available, but there are no concrete plans or proposals for expansion in city council at this time.