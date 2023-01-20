Rochester Public Library extends its social work program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Library is extending its social worker pilot program by another three months.
In collaboration with Family Service Rochester, the one-year pilot program was created to have a dedicated location at the public library to connect community members with social services.
The test began to see if people would find benefit in coordinating with social workers through the public library.
These workers help connect community members with vital resources like food, shelter, clothes, medical care, and legal help.
Rochester Public Library and Olmsted County are considering a new model for the program based on data gathered over the last year, as well as during the extension period.
This extension comes about after observing the results of the pilot program and consideration of helping those that they serve get through the remainder of the cold, winter months.
"The current pilot has been successful," said Sara Patalita, Rochester Public Library head of reference. "The initiative was met to see if people would use social services at the library, and they have," Patalita said.
Financing for the program comes from the Rochester Area Foundation Better Communities Grant and the Rochester Public Library Foundation.
"We are in talks with Olmsted County to see how we might be able to further extend social services to people in the community," Patalita said.
