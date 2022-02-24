Rochester Nonprofit Consortium continuing towards racial justice training for businesses in the area

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This morning the Rochester Nonprofit Consortium is holding a "Commitment to Racial Justice: Day of Learning."
The virtual event will be from 8 a.m. - noon and focus on two main themes.
- Belonging and anti-bias mindset: focus on how to level our language and behavior to move towards inclusive and equitable communities.
- Unpacking the cultural iceberg: focus on appreciating and understanding the parts of people's lives we may not see.
During a time when the world we live in is feeling polarized and divided - there is an increased importance placed on creating spaces where people can feel like they belong.
"During a time when the world we live in is feeling polarized and divided - there is an increased importance placed on creating spaces where people can feel like they belong," said Rochester Nonprofit Consortium Director Terri Allred.
The fostering of this space is especially essential in the nonprofit realm.
"Nonprofits, in particular, are charged with providing a safety net for all of those who are furthest from justice, furthest from resources, furthest from access to the kinds of things that people from privilege and power take for granted," said Allred. "And so nonprofits really lead the way in any community when it comes to working with and on-behalf of those who are oppressed and those who are marginalized. "
This morning's event is the first of their quarterly training - which Allred said is open to any Rochester business or organization that wants to build skills and the resources they need to continue this strive for an equitable environment.
You can register and learn more, here.