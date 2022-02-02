Rochester NAACP hosting month-long events for Black History Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - February is Black History Month and the Rochester NAACP chapter is planning to celebrate and reflect on the Black history and its impacts all month long.
President of the Rochester NAACP Wale Elegbede said this month is not just about celebrating Black history, but also about informing the community on topics they may not be completely aware of.
"It's really an opportunity for us to reflect. Because a lot of people don't know a lot of the significant contributions of African Americans and Black people," said Elegbede. "It's not that people aren't doing a lot of great stuff - they are - but then essentially, for the most part, people of color have been on the footnotes of history because they're not writing the history."
The NAACP will host events every Saturday throughout the month - including a speaker series.
A couple of topics of discussion will be racial covenant in housing and redistricting.
The speaker series will will free to the public and can be accessed virtually.
The organization will also be welcoming back their "Freedom Fund Banquet" after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The banquet will highlight minority and Black-owned businesses.
"We wanted to make sure that people were able to gather around, but also wanted to make sure people were safe. And so as we were learning about the pandemic - it just didn't seem prudent at that time. But people have been vaccinated and this is not our first experiencing COVID. So we feel a little more comfortable that we can host a successful event," said Elegbede.
The Rochester NAACP is also partnering with the Mayo Clinic to introduce RISE for Youth Program to create new pathways of success for Black and underrepresented students in the area.
More on how to apply is here.