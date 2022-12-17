Rochester leaders talk mental health related challenges in the black community, following the death of 'Twitch'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - DJ, dancer, and producer Stephen “Twitch" Boss died by suicide at the age of 40 last week.
Despite the progress in education and awareness surrounding mental health, there are still challenges people of color face when it comes to seeking out support.
A remarkable and inspiring name in the entertainment industry, Stephen 'Twitch' Boss was a light for many. Taking his own life is bringing heightened awareness to conversations about mental health and the long standing challenges around seeking professional help.
“It's a tragic situation and it's heartbreaking to hear that this has happened,” says Nashauna Johnson-Lenoir, Founding Director of Journie.
Journie is a life skills program for teenage youth in Rochester. She believes mental health is not taken seriously in the black community.
“In Journie, we work with a lot of youth from different cultures... and mental health is not a thing. It's not talked about and so it's not cured. There's no referrals and things like that. And the biggest thing is it needs to come from someone who looks like us.”
Supervisor for the Olmsted County Diversity, Equity And Community Outreach Program, Sidney Frye says as a black male, sharing emotions has often been viewed as a sign of weakness.
He explains, “We have been raised to believe that that kind of discredits our manhood or masculinity in some degree. I think reframing that narrative and letting people know that it's okay, that's a hard thing to do and it takes a strong person to do that.”
Frye says seeing change amongst the issue is going to take effort. The first step as a community is to check up on one another.
“Taking it one step further and just asking ‘No, really, how is it going,’ and normalizing that approach of being inquisitive about our wellbeing,” he says.
The recent death of 'Twitch' has shown that people don't always know the struggles other people are facing.
Johnson hopes we can focus on providing a platform for people of color to have a safe place to talk about their troubles.
“When you are the person that's giving off light to others, it's hard for you to show that you yourself need help. Like who do you go to when you're the go to for the smiles?” Johnson adds.
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 9-8-8.
For more information about mental health care resources and support, the National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI) helpline can be reached Monday through Friday, 9a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.