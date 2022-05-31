Rochester funeral home expanding after more than 100 years of service

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Macken Funeral Home is holding a public groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the beginning of the construction of its expansion Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Macken Funeral Home has been serving families in Rochester for over 100 years!
The funeral home has now been succeeded by four generations of Mackens, who are just looking to continue to serve the community.
The expansion will take their 130 person lunch area to 200 and add at least 100 new parking spots.
Fourth-generation Director Peter Macken said the pandemic put a stop to people being able to come together. But, the expansion is to ensure they still can moving forward.
"The pandemic created an atmosphere where there was no hugging and everyone was at a distance and shaking hands and everyone was scared that they were going to transmit," said Macken. "So even moving forward with this lingering in the back, our reception area is going to be nice and big and tall areas, the ceilings will be high. It's going to be professionally done. The air system will have air exchange possible and it's going to allow people to feel more comfortable getting together."
Macken said the funeral home expansion will allow them to evolve with the community.
"Everything's changing - and pretty fast," said Macken. "But the Macken Funeral Home was set up well by my great-grandfather when we were downtown on Broadway, beginning in 1909. And so that same spirit of service and quality and local feel is still here and I plan and intend on keeping it that way. It's great - the community has supported us and we've supported them and here we go into the next millennia."
Weis Builders, the general contractor, expects construction to be completed by the end of this year.