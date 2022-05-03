"Rochester feels like the United Nations"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Just a few hours ago, the Muslim holy day Eid al-Fitr came to a close, marking the end of Ramadan.
Hundreds of Rochester community Muslim members joined together at Rochester Community and Technical College Monday to celebrate each other, their faith, and their community. More than 30 countries were represented at the all-day event.
Muhammed Arnous moved to the Med City from Egypt almost two years ago, and says Rochester makes him feel like he's home.
"This was so calming and comfortable for me," said Arnous. "I miss my family back in Egypt, and when I came here and I saw all of those people celebrating and they are together here...this made me feel like I am home. Like I am having my family back here. So it's really comfortable for me to be here."
Ahmed Abdalhein has been in Rochester for almost ten years and is a part of the Sudanese-American community here. He says the city has welcomed him with open arms.
"I am blessed to be living in a very welcoming community," said Abdalhein. "All the community in Rochester, Minnesota. It is the greatest city in the U.S., it is like the United Nations."