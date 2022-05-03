Rochester council discusses shifting sidewalk repair cost burden from individual property owners

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester City Council has brought up a proposal to shift sidewalk repair costs away from individual property owners.
Currently, sidewalk repairs in Rochester are funded by private funds from property owners who live adjacent to sidewalks that are being repaired.
The city council is considering a "Sidewalk Improvement District Policy" that would shift funding -still bringing in funds from community - but spreading project costs over larger geographical area.
Assistant City engineer, Tyler Niemeyer, says the current proposal would divide Rochester into 21 project areas - grouped into 6 districts.
As a project is completed, cost is spread over a specific district and billed over a span of 5 years.
“For most of the community that means you're one of five districts. And there's four project areas within each of those 5 districts. And and we rotate through the community and do a project within each of those 20 areas,” he explains.
Current average assessment costs are $700-800 or higher.
“In effect what happens is a sidewalk project comes in, repairs a specific area, and we rotate around the community. And after 20 years, we complete 20 projects to cover the whole community,” Niemeyer adds.
One exception would be in downtown, as the sidewalks there see much more food traffic, the city would work on them every five years.
This model would spread costs over a broader group bringing annual costs down to an average of $25 a year.
The city council plans to lay out a formal proposal for a decision and vote this summer.