...Snow and Hazardous Travel Expected Today into Tonight...

.Light to moderate snow will fall through much of today and into
tonight. Brief periods of higher intensity snowfall rates and
gusty winds are possible from this afternoon into the early
evening hours, which could lower visibility below a quarter mile
at times in blowing snow.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting to as high as 40 mph will cause blowing snow at
times, mainly this afternoon and evening.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility in
blowing snow, including during the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Rochester Community Warming Center seeks more volunteers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Community Warming Center is seeking more volunteers this holiday season.

The center is asking for volunteers to help provide guests with food service, warm blankets, and social support.

There is always a need for volunteers year-round, and there are still plenty of vacancies to be filled by community members.

While there are staff on-site that are available to help, they are only able to offer so much due to short staffing.

There is an especially high need this time of year when more people are seeking shelter during frigid, Minnesota winters.

"The volunteers predominately help assist guests with check-ins. getting their items into secure lockers, distributing hygiene items and bedding, helping serve food," said Patrick Michener of Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, the organization helping to support the warming center in its quest for volunteers.

Michener also shared that volunteers not only provide physical and tangible aid like food service, but also bring the community closer together and helps guests feel more comfortable during their stay.

If you'd like to volunteer, there are time slots all throughout the week that need to be filled.

To learn more, click here.

