Rochester Community Initiative holds 2nd-annual 'Fun Run' at Soldiers Field Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday was Rochester Community Initiative’s (RCI) 2nd-annual 'Fun Run' at Soldiers Field Park.
RCI aims to use the event to raise awareness for environmental causes.
“As youth we're very passionate about climate change, sustainability and being able to speak our voices, and our priorities when it comes to making changes in our local communities and state wide. And his fun run is to commemorate that cause and be a part of the action,” explains Rochester Community Initiative's Chief Operating Officer, Yasmin Ali.
The Fun Run 5-k had more than 60 runners, complete with food from Taco Lab, Café Steam, and a silent auction bidding.
Ali explains how communities can make a change at different levels.
“I think when it comes to big issues, like climate change and sustainability, it can feel easy to have a sense of doom or feel like you can't contribute anything to this large issue. So I want people to understand that on the smallest level, from your individual self to community, there are ways to start an initiative or collaboration with other people to solve problems,” says Ali.
RCI also holds events like their 'new Parent Drive', where they collect products like formula and food, which they plan to do again this summer.
They will also continue teaching eco education classes in summer for the community.
Half of the proceeds from the event go toward the RCI community gardens and the other half of those funds will be split between different environmental groups in Rochester.
To keep up with Rochester Community Initiative, follow @rochinitiative on Instagram and Facebook.