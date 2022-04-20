Rochester community comes together to paint mural that represents the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Art Center asked "What does Rochester mean to you?" Now they're putting the community's input into a mural.
The mural is on display in the entry way as an opportunity to welcome visitors to the Rochester Art Center and is a visual representation of what the Med City is about.
“If an alien descended down from mars - and was like ‘What is this place?’ What would you tell them, what kind of buildings would you show them, what would you say to them to describe what Rochester, Minnesota is.” explains Amy Garretson, Education and community outreach coordinator for the Rochester Art Center.
This project was curated by Italian artist and Minnesota transplant, Zoe Cinel with the help of Indian artist Roshan Ganu and Vietnamese artist June Le.
Garretson says over 50 community members contributed ideas for the theme of the mural, young and old.
“They’ll be able to point to it and say I had a hand in that, I helped with that. This is my town, and my art center and I helped with this mural,” she adds.
The semi-permanent mural will be on view for several years and the final product is expected to be complete by early May. An ‘Artist Talk’ with artist June Le will be held in June to talk more about the process.
If you weren't able to get out and paint Wednesday, there will be another painting opportunity on Friday from 2 pm to 4 pm.