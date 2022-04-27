Rochester community breaks ground on affordable housing unit for veterans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Wednesday the Rochester community helped break ground on the Pentagon House project, which will help provide affordable housing for veterans.
A garage at the Mayowood Acres Campus will be developed into 6 studio apartment units to help homeless or low income vets get back on their feet.
Bear Creek Development Center plans to rent the apartments at $650 a month, allowing vets who are making less than 50% of the area median income to live affordably.
“Maybe their background keeps them from getting into other housing or they are struggling to find a job so they can't afford housing at the moment, so it's just great that we have the ability now,” says Sadie Rezac, Southern regional director, for the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans.
The Rochester Area Housing Coalition has provided a grant along with donations from other area partners.
The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans is partnering with Bear Creek Development to provide case management and work on getting vets into more permanent supportive housing.
Rezac says, “It’s hard to look for stable employment, or hard to get to a positive point in your life, if you don't have a stable roof over your head. And if we can help veterans get that, we can help impact their lives in the future.”
A $30,000 check was presented at the groundbreaking ceremony from Disabled American Veterans - but the project is still seeking funding for construction.
If you want to help you donate, donations can be sent to Bear Creek Development Center (1765 Restoration Rd. SW Rochester, MN 55902) or made online.
Bear Creek Development Center plans to have the units move-in ready by the end of this year or early next year.