Rochester Community Bike Club holds annual bike swap

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday the Rochester Community Bike Club, “Pata de Perro" hosted its annual bike swap.
Dozens turned out to sell and recycle old bike parts, gear, and equipment in the lot across from “The Castle” in Downtown Rochester.
Proceeds from the event will support the club's efforts to serve youth who need bikes as mode of transportation.
Dominique Eden says she often bikes back home in Australia and is picking one up during her short stay in the Med City.
“I commute to work on my bike, so I’ve come to the bike swap to try and pick something up for the time here. I think it will be really beautiful to hit some of the trails on the weekend on a bike.”
The Rochester Community Bike Club is planning another bike swap for the last Saturday of this month.
“It’s certainly more eco friendly and earth friendly, and it's also just a really good way of life,” adds Eden. “I certainly feel happier when I'm out riding versus sitting in traffic. I get to work a whole lot faster on my bike.”
You can stop by “Pata de Perro” every Thursday from 5 to 7 pm through October for repairs, to volunteer, or make a donation.