Rochester Chamber of Commerce holds higher education seminar

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted a Higher Education Outlook conference to speak on the current state of colleges in the area Tuesday.
Held at Rochester Technical and Community College, students, educators, and community members attended the seminar to discuss current issues in higher education.
The topics discussed included working toward increasing accessibility and equitability in higher education, closing achievement gaps for all students, and reflections on the use of hybrid and online learning curriculums.
RCTC President Jeffery Boyd feels that online learning is here to stay.
"Coming out of the pandemic, it's important to make sure we have the right mix of classes," Boyd said. "I think it's very important to accommodate students where they are."
In consideration of students having different obligations outside of classes, whether work, extracurriculars, or matters pertaining to home life - the goal appears to be accommodation to ensure quality education.
"We just want to make sure we're providing the best environment, and also meeting the students where they are," Boyd said.
Other speakers on the leadership panel included University of Minnesota Rochester Chancellor Lori Carrell, Saint Mary's University Interim Provost and Dean of Faculties Matthew Gerlach, and Winona State University's Vice President for Advancement Jon Olson.