Rochester braves the cold for 21st annual Polar Plunge supporting Special Olympics

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It was a brutally cold Saturday but nevertheless, today the 21st annual Rochester Polar Plunge was held in support of Special Olympics Minnesota.
Last year things looked a little different because of the pandemic, this year's polar plunge was back in full swing, with spectators and teams from all over southeast Minnesota.
All money raised by plungers helps Special Olympics Minnesota provide year-round training and services.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says $1,250 dollars per athlete is needed each year.
“Most of the people with intellectual disabilities and some with physical disabilities aren't on the playing field, they're not on the court, maybe they're the manager - but they don't get the outlet and they want to compete like anybody else and the money is needed.,” he explains. “There's no other outlet - the special olympics affords these people a chance for inclusion, a chance to compete, leadership skills and things that they don't normally have.”
The jumpers weren't the only thing plunging. Nearly 700 people braved the below freezing temperatures.
KIMT News 3 started taking part in the plunge 4 years ago. During this year's event the team raised $1,100 dollars as a group.
“It's just a great cause to do this for and it's fun - and we're in the bold north - you gotta do it,” says Brooke.
Last year Rochester raised over $178,000 to support the special olympics.
Rochester's plunge set a goal of $250,000 for 2022.
In its 20 year history, the Rochester plunge has raised over 3 million dollars for the Special Olympics.